KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 21 — A former Senate member, Datuk Roslan Awang Chik, 73, died at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) here early today due to a stroke.

His son Fadhlan Roslan, 44, when contacted, said his father died at 2.51am.

He said the remains would be brought back to the family residence in Batu Buruk.

The funeral prayer will be held at the Al-Muktafi Billah Shah Mosque (Farm Mosque) followed by the burial at the Sheikh Ibrahim Cemetery after the Zohor prayer today, he said.

According to Fadhlan, his father was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer two years ago and was undergoing chemotherapy treatment at HSNZ.

He leaves behind a wife and five children.

Roslan was Ladang Assemblyman for one term from 1995 to 1999 and a senator from 2004 to 2010.

He was also a former Kuala Terengganu Umno Division Head and the Terengganu Malaysian Malay Contractors Association president. — Bernama