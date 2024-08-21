SHAH ALAM, Aug 21 — Six staff members of the Selangor Court were seriously injured when the Selangor State Secretary Office’s bus that they were travelling in skidded and crashed into a two-metre-deep ditch in Jalan Simpang Morib Kampung Kelanang in Banting, Kuala Langat at about 1pm today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said in a statement that the assistant bus driver was also severely injured, adding that all victims aged between 30 and 40 were taken to Banting Hospital.

He said the bus carried 21 Selangor Court personnel during the incident, adding that the rest of the passengers and the bus driver sustained minor injuries.

Wan Md Razali said they received a distress call at 1.07pm before 11 firefighters from the Banting and Telok Panglima Garang fire and rescue stations were deployed to the location, arriving 11 minutes later.

He said initial investigations found that the bus driver tried to avoid a motorcycle. — Bernama