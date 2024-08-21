KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has dismantled a syndicate at the country’s entry points, allegedly facilitating the illegal entry of foreigners by bypassing the standard inspection process through a special counter.

The syndicate, which profited millions of ringgit, involved enforcement officers stationed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 and others, national news agency Bernama reported today.

In a multi-state operation yesterday, the MACC arrested 12 individuals consisting of four company owners, three members of the public, believed to have been involved in managing the illegal entry of foreigners, and five enforcement officers stationed at KLIA Terminal 2.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki revealed that the syndicate’s operations were exposed following the arrest of the 12 — nine men and three women, aged between 20 and 50 — during operations codenamed “Op Pump” conducted across the Klang Valley, Penang, and Kelantan yesterday.

“This arrest follows the MACC’s intelligence efforts since 2022, targeting the activities of this syndicate and its collusion with officers from a law enforcement agency.

“The syndicate is believed to have profited millions of ringgit, with investigations revealing an inflow of over RM4 million from 2022 to 2024. These funds are suspected to be payments for facilitating illegal entries, some of which were distributed to the involved enforcement officers,” he said in a statement today.

He said the syndicate is believed to be orchestrated by certain enforcement officers stationed at the country’s entry points.

These officers allegedly facilitated the unauthorised entry of foreigners by bypassing standard procedures through a tactic known as the “counter setting” modus operandi.

The syndicate’s method involves colluding with law enforcers at designated entry points positioned at specific counters to expedite the entry process for groups of foreigners.

“Foreigners seeking to enter the country would contact an agent responsible for managing their flight tickets and coordinating with the involved law enforcement officers.

“The agent would provide the foreigners’ details to the officers waiting at a designated counter. Upon arrival, the foreigners would be directed to that specific counter, where they would bypass the standard inspection process.

“After passing through the special counter, these foreigners would be met by an agent representative who would then transport them to a predetermined destination,” he explained.

Azam explained that foreigners, hailing from countries such as Myanmar, Bangladesh, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, and Nepal, are required to undergo inspection as outlined in Immigration Circular Number 4 (2021).

According to the circular, they must present a valid passport or document, possess a visa, hold a valid round-trip ticket, have sufficient funds for their stay, and provide proof of accommodation or a hotel booking.

“However, these individuals were allowed to bypass the standard inspection process through the special counter,” he said, adding that all suspects will be remanded today.