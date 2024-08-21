KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The investigation paper over a report on the publication of a Malaysiakini article claiming that there will be a transfer involving the top leadership of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will be handed over to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) by this week.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said investigations were in the midst of wrapping up and the papers to be submitted to the AGC for further action.

“To date four individuals, including three reporters, have been called up for questioning.

“The investigations papers will be handed over this week,” he told reporters at a press conference here.

Malaysiakini in its report on August 6 claimed that Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain were among those slated to be transferred to other agencies under the Home Ministry.

PDRM later denied issuing an official statement regarding the transfer of its top leadership.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that the police would take action against any news reports deemed malicious or defamatory, under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act and Section 505(b) of the Penal Code on making statements conducing to public mischief.

He had urged the public to only refer to official sources on matters involving the country’s security forces, following rumours of a reshuffle in Bukit Aman.