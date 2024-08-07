KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The police received a report on the publication of a Malaysiakini article claiming that there will be a transfer involving the top leadership of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said that the police report was lodged by an officer from Bukit Aman yesterday afternoon.

“This case is being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He also advised the public not to speculate on the matter and warned that stern action would be taken against individuals spreading false statements on social media.

Yesterday, Malaysiakini in its report claimed that Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain were among those slated to be transferred to other agencies under the Home Ministry.

PDRM later denied issuing an official statement regarding the transfer of its top leadership.

Citing an anonymous police source, Malaysiakini said that Ayob will allegedly head another agency under the Home Ministry. Possibilities include the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency or the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency, the source told Malaysiakini.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shuhaily will reportedly be heading the National Anti-Drugs Agency as its next director-general.

The top positions at MMEA and Nada have been unfilled since April.

Malay Mail could not independently verify the claims.