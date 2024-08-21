Putrajaya, Aug 21 — PAS should be blamed for airing former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s controversial TikTok live speech, says Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, accusing Bersatu of dodging responsibility.

"They (Bersatu) have panicked, they have issued statements, so they are looking for and trying to blame any party.

"I personally witnessed the former prime minister's speech on TikTok live. If I'm not mistaken, the broadcaster is the PAS party channel. So if you want to blame any party, blame PAS for broadcasting the speech on TikTok Live,” he told reporters during his weekly post-Cabinet meeting press conference here.

Fahmi said the situation had currently put Bersatu in a bad position.

"I think Wan Fayhsal may be panicking because once again the President of Bersatu caused a controversy,” he said referring to the Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal.

Yesterday, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal lodged a police report claiming that a PKR news portal edited and misrepresented a speech made by Muhyiddin while campaigning during the Nenggiri state by-election.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said 28 complaints against Muhyiddin have been received as of Monday evening for allegedly touching on the 3Rs, national news agency Bernama reported.

Muhyiddin was said to have made the remarks in Felda Perasu, Kelantan on August 15, with videos of his speech still circulating on social media.