KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has dismissed the possibility of the party producing a Prime Minister, given the party's current weak representation in the Dewan Rakyat.

“We have to address this ‘keciputan’ (meagre) number of parliamentary seats first,” he was quoted saying by English daily The Star.

Zahid was speaking to several selected media in a special interview before the Umno general assembly.

Currently Umno holds 26 out of Barisan Nasional's 30 parliamentary seats, but Zahid admitted that support from the Malay community for the party remains low.

He reportedly said that the formation of the unity government with former rivals has not been fully embraced by Umno members, complicating matters further.

He noted that the party needs to improve its communication strategies to better connect with the grassroots, ensuring they feel aligned with the unity government.

Despite opposition from some members, Zahid dismissed claims that DAP, a former rival, is a liability to Umno, The Star reported.

Zahid emphasised that on key issues such as race, religion, and royalty (3R), DAP ministers have not opposed Malay privileges or the status of Islam and the Malay rulers during Cabinet meetings.

“The perception that this party is opposing these issues has not been handled properly,” he was quoted saying.

Zahid acknowledged that some Umno members are uncomfortable working with other parties in the unity government but attributed this to a lack of clear explanations reaching the grassroots.

He called the perception of DAP being a liability “a mere perception.”

Zahid pointed out that the main opposition within the party often comes from youth leaders, a pattern he observed during his own time as Umno Youth leader in 1996.

While he admitted there are differing opinions, he stressed that Umno remains united under his leadership, even in states held by the opposition.

“It would be ideal if everyone is in full agreement with the top leadership,” he was quoted saying.