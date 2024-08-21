KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Bukit Aman CID director Comm Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain today said that police have not found any criminal element in the death of singer and YouTuber Muhammad Nidza Afham Mokhtar, and said the latest findings of the investigation are consistent with the post-mortem report.

“The case is still classified as a sudden death as mentioned by the Selangor police chief previously. However, we are still investigating, including checking the crime scene whether there is any criminal element that contributed to the victim's death,” Mohd Shuhaily was reported as saying in The Star today.

Mohd Shuhaily said investigators will search the crime scene for CCTV footage or potential witnesses, and if any new leads emerge, the police will collect the necessary evidence and reclassify the case.

Muhammad Nidza was found dead on August 14 after going missing close to midnight on August 13.

According to previous reports, he left his house on Tuesday in Bandar Puteri, Klang, to go running at Sultan Sulaiman Stadium, Klang, using an e-hailing application, and never went home.

His body was found around Jalan Tepi Sungai, Sungai Kolok, near Sungai Klang at 7pm and identified by his next of kin at the location.

On August 16, police disclosed that there were no injuries found on the body of the singer after an autopsy, and that the investigation would continue in the direction of sudden death.

Muhammad Nidza first appeared on a reality TV show I Can See Your Voice 3, which premiered in 2020 on TV3, before launching his single Ternyata Bukan Aku.

He gained prominence when his cover of Indonesian pop band D’Masiv’s song Rindu Setengah Mati went viral in 2020, getting almost seven million views to date.