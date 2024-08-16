KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Singer and YouTuber Muhammad Nidza Afham Mokhtar was not missing personal belongings when his body was found Wednesday, Selangor Chief Police Officer Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said today.

The police official also cautioned against making false claims about the investigation, saying legal action could be taken against those who do so.

“The Selangor police contingent confirms that none of the late Muhammad Nidza Afham Mokhtar’s belongings was missing, as has been circulating on social media.

“The family of the deceased has also not lodged any police report regarding the loss of these items,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Hussein Omar also disclosed that there were no injuries found on the body of the singer after an autopsy, and that the investigation would continue in the direction of sudden death.

According to previous reports, Nidza left his house on Tuesday in Bandar Puteri, Klang, to go running at Sultan Sulaiman Stadium, Klang, using an e-hailing application, and never went home.

On Wednesday, his body was found under a bridge in Klang, the same day his family reported him missing.