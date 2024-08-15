PETALING JAYA, Aug 15 — Police said today there were no physical injuries found on singer and YouTuber Muhammad Nidza Afham Mokhtar following an autopsy performed earlier.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said Muhammad Nidza’s cause of death was pending laboratory investigation.

“Investigations will continue under sudden death,” he said in a statement.

Muhammad Nidza was found dead yesterday after going missing close to midnight on August 13.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the police have not yet classified the death of Nidza as a criminal case or otherwise.

Bernama quoted him saying the police are relying on the post-mortem results as a guide for the investigation since no witnesses have come forward with information regarding the discovery of the body.

“The case is still under investigation, and we can see that the victim’s mobile phone is still there, only the bank card is missing.

“So, we are waiting for the post-mortem results. From there, we can determine the cause of death and take further action,” he told a press conference.

Razarudin said the post-mortem at Hospital Shah Alam was expected to be completed this afternoon.

Yesterday, the body of the 23-year-old singer and YouTuber was found under a bridge in Klang, near here, at around 7.30 pm, after he was reported missing a day earlier while jogging alone at Sultan Suleiman Stadium in Klang.

Muhammad Nidza's younger sister, Afrina Hanie, claimed that her brother's disappearance was related to a robbery, as his debit card and cash were missing while his identity card, student card and photos kept in his wallet were untouched when it was found on the Sungai Klang Bridge.