LUNDU, Aug 20 — A student who was rescued from a boat that capsized in Sungai Kayan, Kampung Selampit here this morning said clinging onto a plank helped her and three others to survive.

Alfiyana Recha, 13, was among 18 students travelling to school in the boat when it began to take on water.

“The water came in from boat’s bow, when it reached at the centre part of the river, it sank.

“There were those who attempted to save themselves, and I was also pulled into the river and was pulled by the current.

“Eventually, myself and three other students found a wooden plank and we held on to it. Not long after, the villagers saw us and rescued us,” she told reporters.

In total, the villagers managed to rescue 15 of the students.

Three others, identified by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) as Helena Fasha Petrus (17), Vilkie Wilson (15), and Alsma Jithil (14) are still missing.

Alfiyana related that during the incident, she had told Alsma, who is her cousin, not to stray too far from the others.

She explained that the river was not choppy at the time of the incident, but there was a rising tide.

She added that all the students were in their school uniforms.

“After the incident someone found my bag, but my extra uniforms and shoes were missing,” she said. — The Borneo Post