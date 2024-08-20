KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Malaysia reiterated its commitment to supporting efforts in achieving a ceasefire and ensuring lasting peace in Gaza with the guidance of key countries including Turkiye, Qatar and Iran.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim conveyed this during his phone calls with the President of Iran Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and member of the Hamas Political Bureau Dr Basem Naim, yesterday, before departing for a working visit to India.

“One of the key points of discussion was Turkiye’s proposal to convene an emergency session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to mobilise the leaders of the Islamic world in exerting intensified pressure on the United States and its allies, urging them to compel the Zionist Israeli regime to immediately cease its attacks and bombings in Gaza.

“Alhamdulillah, the Iranian government and Hamas are in agreement and expressed their support for this initiative, including a shared consensus on extending invitations to non-Muslim nations that stand for justice and human rights for the Palestinian people, such as South Africa, Brazil, Spain, Ireland, and Portugal,” he said in a Facebook post, today.

Anwar said that he, Dr Masoud and also Dr Basem, believe that any meaningful progress toward peace requires an unconditional cessation of all military actions and acts of aggression against the Palestinian people by the Israelis. — Bernama