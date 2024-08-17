GUA MUSANG, Aug 17 — The effort to bring injured Palestinians from Egypt to Malaysia was made following the decision and instructions of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the Prime Minister is deeply concerned about the suffering of Palestinian patients, due to the ongoing Israeli bomb attacks on Gaza.

“These patients will be sent to the Armed Forces (ATM) hospital.

“Once they have received treatment and recovered, efforts will be made to return them to Gaza, so that they can resume a normal life,” he told reporters during a gathering with the Orang Asli community at the district voting centre in Pos Pulat, yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid was responding to questions about the arrival of two Airbus A-400M aircraft of the Royal Malaysian Air Force, which transported injured Palestinians to Subang Air Base, Selangor, yesterday.

The aircraft, which departed from Al Maza Air Force Base in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday night, carried a total of 41 patients and 86 of their relatives.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid visited four more Orang Asli posts in the Nenggiri state constituency, namely Pos Gob, Pos Tohoi, Pos Simpor and Pos Pasik. — Bernama