KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The Defence Ministry does not support nor is it collaborating with any non-governmental organisations (NGOs) claiming to raise funds for the injured Palestinians who were victims of the oppressive Israeli Zionist regime currently being treated here, minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said.

Speaking to journalists after attending the launch of the Jalur Gemilang flag at the ministry’s headquarters here, Mohamed Khaled said that the ministry as well as the military hospital where the victims are being treated has its own hotline for such purpose.

“We do not use nor do we support any NGOs, because the ministry as well as the military hospital have opened their own hotline and those who would like to contribute can do so via the hotline. That is all for now. If there is anything further, the ministry will issue a statement, but for now, if there are any parties supposedly collecting donations for the Palestinian victims who are being treated, I ask that you (donors) check with us,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled was asked to comment on the actions of some NGOs allegedly using the victims’ plight to solicit donations from the public.

He stated that the 127 individuals flown in last week are receiving the necessary treatment, though some cases will require extended care due to the severity of their injuries.

Mohamed Khaled said that it will also depend on the government to decide if it wants to fly more victims here.

“It will depend on the government to decide. At the moment that’s it, because it’s not easy (to fly them here),” he added.

On August 16, two Airbus A-400M aircraft of the RMAF transported injured Palestinians to Subang Air Base, Selangor.

The aircraft, which departed from Al Maza Air Force Base in Cairo, Egypt, carried a total of 41 patients and 86 of their relatives.

All the injured Palestinians are being treated at the Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, while their uninjured relatives are housed in a transit location provided by the ministry.