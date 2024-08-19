KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Tengku Ampuan Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, has called on a social media user to show respect to Pahang Sultan Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

This follows a comment made on Facebook by a user named “samdoria,” who wrote, “respek lagi tan Sri muhyiddin” (Respect Tan Sri Muhyiddin more) while responding to a post by Pahang Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Malay daily Utusan Malaysia reported today.

Wan Rosdy had expressed disappointment with a speech by Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, during the Nenggiri by-election campaign recently.

“Tolong respek (hormat) suami saya raja saya (Please respect my husband, my king),” replied Tunku Azizah Aminah to the comment.

A screencap of Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail’s comment (top) on Facebook yesterday expressing his disappointment with a speech by Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, during the Nenggiri by-election campaign recently. The screencap at the bottom is Tengku Ampuan Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah’s comments in response to comment from a user named ‘samdoria’.

During his campaign in the Nenggiri State Legislative Assembly (DUN) by-election, Muhyiddin was said to have questioned the authority of Al-Sultan Abdullah during his tenure as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Muhyiddin claimed that he had secured the support of 115 members of the Dewan Rakyat after the 15th General Election (GE15), which would have allowed him to be appointed as prime minister.

However, according to the Bersatu president, he was not called by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at that time to be sworn in.

Following this, Wan Rosdy urged the authorities to take immediate action against Muhyiddin, accusing him of being disrespectful to the Sultan of Pahang.