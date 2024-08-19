KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Pahang Crown Prince, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, has expressed strong disapproval and disappointment over Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s deliberate and sarcastic criticism of the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, during his tenure as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

In a statement released by the Abdulaziz Palace today, Tengku Hassanal called for the police to act against the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman for intentionally touching on sensitive issues involving the monarchy, religion, and race.

Tengku Hassanal described Muhyiddin’s remarks as manipulative and harmful, and accused the veteran politician of spreading negative narratives that imply Al-Sultan Abdullah was unjust in appointing the 10th prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The statement seems immature, reflecting his inability to accept that he was not appointed as Prime Minister,” the Crown Prince said in the statement.

He added that Muhyiddin’s comments were dangerous, for openly inciting distrust in the Malay royal institution and dividing Malaysians.

Tengku Hassanal citing Article 40(2) of the Federal Constitution that states the prime minister is appointed at the discretion of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who acts as the head of state.

Article 43(2) stipulates that the prime minister must be appointed from among the members of Parliament who command the confidence of the majority.

According to the crown prince, despite the constitution granting absolute power to the Agong, Sultan Abdullah did not make the Prime Ministerial appointment arbitrarily.

“His Majesty consulted constitutional experts, key public officials, and even sought the advice of the Conference of Rulers before making the appointment,” he said.

He noted that Parliament also passed a confidence vote for Anwar as prime minister on December 19, 2022, aligning with Sultan Abdullah’s decision.

“I urge the PDRM to take strict action against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for deliberately addressing sensitive 3R (royalty, religion, and race) issues,” Tengku Hassanal said, using the Malay initials for the Royal Malaysia Police.

He also advised all politicians to adhere firmly to the principles of the Rukun Negara and work towards uniting the people to advance Malaysia as a progressive, economically prosperous, environmentally sustainable, and happy nation.

The crown prince’s private secretary Amir Syafiq Hamzah was reported to have filed a police complaint against Muhyiddin at the Kuantan police station last night.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said 28 complaints against Muhyiddin have been received as of yesterday evening for allegedly touching on the 3Rs, national news agency Bernama reported.

The complaints were said to be about Muhyiddin’s speech allegedly questioning Sultan Abdullah’s credibility during his term as Agong, while on the Nenggiri by-election campaign rally in Felda Perasu, Kelantan on August 15 that had been circulating on social media.