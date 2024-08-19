KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The Pahang palace has lodged a police report against Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin over his comments concerning religion, royalty, and race (3R) made in Gua Musang, Kelantan during the recent Nenggiri by-election campaign.

Amir Syaffiq Hamzah, Private Secretary to the Crown Prince of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, said the report was filed at the Kuantan district police headquarters last night, after viewing a video clip uploaded onto YouTube while at Istana Abdulaziz last Friday, Sinar Harian reported today.

“The statements made by Muhyiddin are extremely dangerous as they openly incite the public to lose trust in the Malay royal institution and sow discord among the people,” Amir Syaffiq was quoted as saying.

He alleged that Muhyiddin’s remarks amounted to slander and incitement, severely damaging the reputation of the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“I have filed this report to ensure that fair, firm, and uncompromising action is taken against Muhyiddin,” he was quoted as saying.

Amir Syaffiq reportedly said that Muhyiddin’s speech included claims that Sultan Abdullah as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong failed to invite the former prime minister to Istana Negara to be sworn in to the top government post.

The private secretary to Tengku Hassanal also asserted that Muhyiddin claimed to have support from 115 MPs following the 2018 general election.

“Muhyiddin implied that Sultan Abdullah did not respect the Federal Constitution by not appointing him as prime minister,” Amir Syaffiq was quoted as saying.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said 28 complaints against Muhyiddin have been received as of yesterday evening for allegedly touching on the 3Rs, national news agency Bernama reported.

The complaints were said to be about Muhyiddin’s speech allegedly questioning Sultan Abdullah’s credibility during his term as Agong, while on the Nenggiri by-election campaign rally in Felda Perasu, Kelantan on August 15 that had been circulating on social media.



