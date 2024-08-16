KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Two Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Airbus A-400M aircraft carrying 40 injured Palestinians and 80 of their relatives safely arrived at Subang Air Base here at around 2pm today.

The first aircraft landed at 2pm, followed by the second one a few minutes later, national news agency Bernama reported today.

Both planes had departed from Al Maza Air Base in Cairo, Egypt, last night.

Upon arrival, all the patients including women and children were taken to the field hospital set up in the airbase hangar for medical screening.

Meanwhile, Utusan Malaysia reported that the injured Palestinians had various health issues such as bone injuries and burns.

Earlier, Egypt’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Ragai Nasr, told Bernama that two aircraft had departed from Al Maza Air Base in Cairo, heading to Kuala Lumpur on Thursday night.

The selection of the Palestinians to receive treatment in Malaysia was made under the orders of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, following a request from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

They will receive treatment at hospitals designated by Malaysia.