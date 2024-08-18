SIBU, Aug 18 — Parti Tenaga Rakyat Sarawak (Teras) president Banyi Beriak has hinted at the possibility of the party contesting in the coming state election.

Holding the cards close to his chest, he declined to reveal the number of seats or which specific seats Teras is eyeing.

“At the moment, we cannot reveal (this) because we do not know where we are strong and otherwise. We have to go down to the ground first as we have been ‘quiet’ for some time. We need to move around again and feel the pulse of the people.

“What you can see (from the turnout) tonight (last night), the mood is there. So, now we have to go down to the ground, and assess the feelings of the people,” he told reporters after the ‘Malam Wawasan’ Teras dinner at a leading hotel here last night.

Pressed further on whether there is any particular seats that Teras is eyeing, Banyi said: “Of course, (but) we cannot reveal it now. The purpose of (forming) Teras is to represent the people, not to be ‘quiet’.

“So, if people are interested in Teras and we see that we are strong in certain areas, why not?”

For the record, Teras did not contest in the last state election, citing a lack of preparation.

Registered in August 2013, Teras was formed primarily by former members of Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (now Progressive Democratic Party) following a leadership crisis in the party, as well as some elected representatives from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

Teras managed to attract a total of 11 people’s elected representatives to join it in May 2014 but currently has none.

On another note, Banyi declined to reveal the position that newly-recruited Affendi Jeman will hold in the party.

“He is very instrumental in reviving the party. He is a member of course, and a position for him is there. But I cannot tell what that position will be.”

For the record, Affendi, who is formerly the Sarawak Umno sponsor chairman, contested in Santubong parliamentary seat in the last 15th general election (GE15) as an independent candidate. — The Borneo Post