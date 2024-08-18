SIBU, Aug 18 — Parti Tenaga Rakyat Sarawak (Teras) has applied to be a component of Barisan Nasional (BN), which is part of the federal Madani government, said its president Banyi Beriak.

He, however, was quick to point out that there has yet to be any development on the application.

“On July 6, 2021, I wrote a letter to Umno president and BN chairman (Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) that Teras has the intention to be part of BN so that we can contribute more to the people.

“This is because BN is part of the federal Madani government — that is why we want to be part of the government.

“At the moment, we are still waiting for the reply... I hope my friend (newly-recruited Teras member Affendi Jeman) here will convey the message to the (BN) top leadership,” Banyi said when asked to clarify a point in his speech earlier at ‘Malam Wawasan’ Teras dinner at a leading hotel here last night.

Affendi, who is formerly the Sarawak Umno sponsor chairman, was among about 1,000 members and supporters from across Sarawak attended the dinner, dressed in blue with the wording ‘Friends of BN’.

According to Banyi, Affendi has been instrumental in reviving Teras and hence, he hoped that the latter can become the bridge to the BN top leadership.

“We will be following up every now and then (on the status of our application).”

Adding on, he made it clear that Teras is not against the government or Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) because GPS is part of the Madani government

“We want to be part of the government through Barisan (Nasional). We are not here to oppose but to complement the government because Teras needs the government and government also needs Teras.”

Earlier in his speech, Banyi delved into Teras’ history and how it came about.

He said the 11-year-old party was set up in 2013. — The Borneo Post