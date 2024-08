KUCHING, Aug 18 — Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit several places in Sarawak and Sabah until noon today, said the Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia).

In an alert issued at 9am, the department said Kuching, Serian, Samarahan and Asajaya can expect the bad weather.

MetMalaysia added that similar weather conditions are also expected to occur inTawau and Semporna in Sabah. — The Borneo Post