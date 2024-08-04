KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued warning for thunderstorms across the peninsula today, with affected areas likely to see severe rainfall and lightning.

According to the department, the locations predicted to experience storms today include:

Kedah — Kuala Muda

Penang

Perak — Kerian, Perak Tengah, Bagan Datuk, and Hilir Perak

Selangor — Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak, and Hulu Langat

Kuala Lumpur

Negeri Sembilan — Seremban, Port Dickson, and Rembau

Johor — Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, and Johor Baru

The department said the alert is in effect until 1pm.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to be on alert for heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning.

According to MetMalaysia, such warning are issued when there are signs indicating an imminent thunderstorm with rainfall intensity exceeding 20 mm/hour, and typically do not last more than six hours.