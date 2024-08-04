KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued warning for thunderstorms across the peninsula today, with affected areas likely to see severe rainfall and lightning.
According to the department, the locations predicted to experience storms today include:
- Kedah — Kuala Muda
- Penang
- Perak — Kerian, Perak Tengah, Bagan Datuk, and Hilir Perak
- Selangor — Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak, and Hulu Langat
- Kuala Lumpur
- Negeri Sembilan — Seremban, Port Dickson, and Rembau
- Johor — Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, and Johor Baru
The department said the alert is in effect until 1pm.
Residents in the affected areas are advised to be on alert for heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning.
According to MetMalaysia, such warning are issued when there are signs indicating an imminent thunderstorm with rainfall intensity exceeding 20 mm/hour, and typically do not last more than six hours.