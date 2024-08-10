KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 —The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in several states until 4 pm today.

The warning covers Hulu Selangor, Negeri Sembilan (Seremban, Port Dickson, Rembau and Tampin), Melaka and Johor (Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru),.

In a statement issued today, MetMalaysia said thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are also expected to hit states in the north of the Peninsula, namely Perlis, Kedah (Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Yan, Kuala Muda, Sik and Baling) and Perak (Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Batang Padang and Tualim).

Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are also expected to occur in the East Coast states of Kelantan (Jeli), Terengganu (Besut and Hulu Terengganu) and Pahang (Raub and Bentong).

The same warning was also issued for several areas in Sarawak involving Sarikei (Sarikei and Meradong), Sibu (Sibu and Selangau) and Mukah. — Bernama