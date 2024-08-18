SUNGAI PETANI, Aug 18 — The public is urged to provide clear and detailed information when reporting missing persons.

Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said complainants need to be honest and responsible to assist the police effectively.

“We no longer wait 24 hours to receive a report, but it’s crucial that those reporting are truthful. Sometimes people go missing due to personal issues or disagreements, not abductions,” he said after the Kedah Contingent Town Hall Discussion here today.

Fisol stressed that the police take all missing person reports seriously and aim to avoid cases ending tragically, urging the public to be fair and responsible, as inaccurate reports can complicate investigations.

He noted that while there has been an increase in missing person reports in Kedah, it is not deemed significant.

The police remain vigilant and will coordinate with the relevant agencies if needed, he added. — Bernama