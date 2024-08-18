KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — A man was injured after being stabbed by an acquaintance in Semenyih yesterday due to a misunderstanding over the return of a borrowed motorcycle.

According to national daily Harian Metro, Kajang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof, said that the Kajang District Police Headquarters received information at 2:51pm about a 23-year-old man who had been stabbed at an apartment.

The victim was subsequently taken to Kajang Hospital for treatment.

Investigations revealed that the incident occurred due to a dispute between the 23-year-old victim and an acquaintance, who failed to return the motorcycle borrowed from the victim last month.

“During a meeting at the victim’s sister’s house, after being reprimanded, the suspect grabbed a knife from the kitchen and attacked the victim.

“An examination showed that the victim sustained three stab wounds on his lower back and one on his left shoulder.

“However, the victim is conscious and stable and is currently hospitalised at Kajang Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which provides for a punishment of up to 10 years in prison, a fine, or whipping, or any combination of these penalties.

“The suspect is being sought to assist with the investigation.

Members of the public with information about the incident or the suspect are urged to contact the nearest police station or Investigating Officer Inspector Mohamad Faeez Norzah at 013-2773407.