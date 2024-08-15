PUTRAJAYA, Aug 15 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has denied a media report claiming that the 14-year-old teenager who posed as a healthcare worker at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital (HSIS) in Serdang recently performed medical procedures, including prescribing medication to patients.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the ministry has not received any reports regarding the matter, adding that further investigation is underway.

“That did not happen (administering medication to patients). It is not something that an impersonator could easily do as they would lack the necessary skills.

“She pretended to be a medical officer when she tried to seek treatment at the emergency department,” he said at the media briefing on mental health and MySAVE programme as well as safe and responsible media reporting on suicidal behaviour here today.

He said her ruse was uncovered when the staff became suspicious of her behaviour and unusually youthful appearance, adding that HSIS is improving security measures at the facility following the incident.

“Health centres and hospitals often get trainees and the number of staff members in these facilities can be in the thousands. We will certainly take precautionary measures to prevent such incidents from recurring,” he said.

On Aug 9, a local media outlet reported that while impersonating a pediatric medical officer, the teenager had treated patients and prescribed them medications.

She was arrested at the hospital lobby at 9 am on Aug 8 while attempting to enter the hospital using a fake identity.

Meanwhile, Lukanisman said the incident highlights the critical need for patients with mental health issues to undergo continuous treatment sessions.

“At the same time, we are concerned about patients’ acceptance of mental health care because of society’s stigma towards individuals with mental issues.

“We need to acknowledge that mental health issues can affect anyone who is physically healthy and they require treatment at primary care centres,” he added.

At today’s event, Lukanisman said public relations officers and media practitioners play a crucial role in writing about and reporting suicidal behaviour, adding that reporting on this behaviour can either have positive or negative effects on society.

“Reporting on suicidal behaviour in a thoughtful, sensitive and responsible manner can help prevent such tragedies from recurring, reduce stigma and discrimination against individuals with mental health issues, especially those exhibiting the behaviour (vulnerable people),” he explained. — Bernama



