KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The investigation into the alleged misappropriation of RM3 million in public donation funds by an influencer couple and two other individuals is almost complete, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

“The investigation paper is almost finished, and if I’m not mistaken, the investigating officer has already referred it to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for review,” he told reporters after launching the Anti-Corruption Initiative Programme to Empower Accounting and Auditing Practices here today.

They are suspected of engaging in the misdemeanour since 2020 by allegedly misappropriating the collected donations.

On July 16, they were released on bail of RM100,000 each after being remanded on July 11.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Azam said that auditors and accountants play a crucial role in identifying financial crimes and subsequently reporting them to the authorities. — Bernama