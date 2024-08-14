MELAKA, Aug 14 — Police are waiting for the DNA test results for the head and fingers of Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi, 33, who was brutally murdered and dismembered.

Alor Gajah police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the results are expected by next week at the latest, before the body can be released to the victim’s family.

He said the delay is due to the recent discovery of these body parts following the arrest of the main suspect in the case.

“We are currently waiting for the DNA results of the fingers and head, as well as instructions from the state prosecution director (PPN) before the body can be removed from the hospital and claimed by the family,” he said.

Ashari also said that the police are actively searching for several of the victim’s body parts, which are believed to have been discarded in different locations by the suspect.

On Jan 6, the media reported the discovery of a woman’s body, decapitated and missing both arms and legs, found in a bin by the Alor Gajah-Tampin road near Kampung Rimau, Pulau Sebang, at around 2 pm. — Bernama