KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi today pulled no punches when he criticised former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and suggested that the former premier struggles with losing.

Commenting on Dr Mahathir refuting claims that he was ousted by Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi or Umno yesterday and that he stepped down from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) on his own terms, Puad said the former premier has faced multiple setbacks including numerous defeats, one of which is that his political heir Mukhriz has been pushed out of mainstream politics.

In contrast, Puad in a Facebook post said Umno president Ahmad Zahid has come out the “winner” in these political conflicts.

“Tun M said he resigned of his own accord, not because of Zahid. He did so because Bersatu refused to heed his advice,” Puad said on Facebook.

“That is true. His advice no longer ‘laku’ (does not carry weight),” Puad’s post said.

Puad recounted Mahathir’s failed attempts to regain power, including his resignation in February 2020 and subsequent efforts to return as prime minister with his new political vehicle, Pejuang.

“That too failed, and he was forced to resign,” Puad said in his Facebook post.

In summarising Dr Mahathir’s recent political endeavours as largely unsuccessful, Puad said, “Umno did not die. Anwar (Ibrahim) still became prime minister, and his son Mukhriz was sidelined. Tun only managed to imprison Najib.”

Puad also acknowledged that Zahid played a part in the downfall of the Pakatan Harapan government led by Mahathir within 22 months, as well as in the dissolution of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s 17-month administration under Perikatan Nasional.

“Zahid played a significant role in ensuring Umno’s continued presence and influence in the current coalition government,” Puad said on Facebook.

“Mahathir’s defeat is evident, but Umno remains a relevant force in serving the people. It’s time for Mahathir to rest; his contributions will be acknowledged.”

Meanwhile, Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Razlan Rafii also came to Zahid’s defence, saying he played a crucial role in ensuring Umno’s survival and revival, Malaysiakini reported today.

In a statement, Razlan emphasised Zahid’s efforts in reviving Umno’s relevance following the party’s poor performance in the 14th General Election. He said Zahid played a key role in creating political alliances that led to the formation of the PN government and the return of BN to power.

He added that Zahid’s partnership with Pakatan Harapan in the coalition government has enabled Umno to retain its role in the administration and enhance its political standing.

His dedication to upholding the rights of Malays and Muslims, even under political pressure, highlights his loyalty and personal sacrifices for Umno’s continued existence, he was quoted as saying.