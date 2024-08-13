KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today said he is more comfortable leading the state government amid rumours of a federal Cabinet reshuffle.

He said that he wants to ensure the continuation of state development plans, particularly involving the ongoing Selangor First Plan (RS-1), is carried out as effectively as possible, national news agency Bernama reported today.

Amirudin, who is also the Member of Parliament for Gombak, said that he has not heard of any plans to appoint him as a Cabinet minister, adding that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had also denied rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle.

“So far, I have not heard about my name being selected (for a Cabinet minister post).

“However, as a loyal and dedicated PKR member, I will follow and carry out any responsibilities entrusted to me if appointed as a Cabinet minister in the future,” he was reported as saying when commenting on rumours that a menteri besar from PKR might be appointed to the Cabinet.

Amirudin made these comments at a press conference after launching the Selangor People’s Tuition Programme (PTRS) 2024 at Dewan Raja Muda Musa in Shah Alam today, according to the Bernama report.

Yesterday, Anwar was reported to have denied that there would be a Cabinet reshuffle soon.

Regarding claims of a reshuffle within the state executive council involving the removal of two exco members, Amirudin said the possibility of such changes remains, depending on circumstances such as illness, death, and other factors, he was quoted as saying.

“But for now, I have a solid team in Selangor. We are happy working together and acknowledge the need to improve performance to enhance services after a year of administration,” he was quoted as saying.

Amirudin also said that such claims serve as a good reminder for all exco members, including himself, to work hard to fulfil their promises and meet set targets.

“Like last week at the State Government Council (MMKN), I shared my views, including with myself and all exco members in general, that they should improve their performance in the assembly (State Legislative Assembly) and on what needs to be achieved,” he said.