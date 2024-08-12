KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — A news portal today reported unnamed sources as claiming a prominent minister could be dropped from the Cabinet.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the minister could be moved to another ministry or even removed entirely, to make room for a menteri besar that has been rumoured to be in line for a federal promotion.

“The possibility of him being moved to the federal government now is higher. At the state level, several assemblymen are in the know about this,” the portal quoted one PKR source as saying.

The portal said another person from the DAP acknowledged the rumour, adding that it could happen before the month was over.

Last year, Anwar reorganised around a third of the federal portfolios, including making seven new appointments and transferring five ministers.