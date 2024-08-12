KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar today rejected a speculative report claiming he is planning another reshuffle of his Cabinet.

Earlier, a new portal cited unnamed sources as claiming Anwar was planning to replace a prominent minister, less than a year since the previous reshuffle.

“I just found out. I haven’t heard anything yet. Who is supposed to help with the Cabinet reshuffle?” he said when asked for comment today.

When asked about a menteri besar possibly taking a ministerial position, he briefly said that it might happen after the general election.

Last year, Anwar restructured about a third of the federal portfolios, which included appointing seven new ministers and transferring five others.