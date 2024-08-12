KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has channelled an initial assistance of RM15,000 each for five dilapidated houses in Kampung Chendor, Kuantan, Pahang, for the purpose of carrying out repairs.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Anwar said the cash aid was channelled during his political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi’s visit to several dilapidated houses in the village recently.

“He (Ahmad Farhan) has surveyed the condition of the dilapidated houses and has channelled an initial assistance of RM15,000 for each house, for the purpose of carrying out repairs,” he said. — Bernama