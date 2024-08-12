MELAKA, Aug 12 — As of noon today, the number of flood victims in Alor Gajah has increased to 419 people from 123 families, compared to 360 people from 109 families at 8am.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat Lt Col (PA) Kamarulsyah Muslim said an additional temporary relief centre was opened at the Ayer Limau State Assembly Development and Coordination Committee Office (Japerun) at 11am today.

This brings the total number of relief centres operating in the district to seven.

“The relief centre at Balai Raya Paya Lebar houses 61 people from 13 families, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Islam Malaysia (Perkim) Masjid Tanah (two people from one family), Balai Raya Ayer Paabas (13 people from eight families).

“In addition, 15 people from three families are at the centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Jernih, Dewan Masjid Ar-Rasyidin Seri Bayu 2 (163 victims from 59 families), Kuala Linggi Japerun (128 people from 30 families) and Ayer Limau Japerun (37 people from nine families),” he said in a statement.

Kamarulsyah said that 21 areas in the district were affected by the disaster, namely Kampung Paya Lebar, Kampung Ramuan China Besar, Kampung Bukit Apit, Kampung Ayer Limau, Kampung Sungai Jernih, Kampung Lekok, Kampung Paya Rumput, Kampung Lubok China, ⁠Taman Masjid Tanah Ria, Taman Bandar Baru Masjid Tanah, Kampung Rantau Panjang and Kampung Brisu.

Other affected areas are Taman Awan Biru, Taman Seri Bayu 2 and 3, Taman Seri Aman, Kampung Belimbing Dalam, Kampung Solok Ayer Limau, Kampung Seri Jeram, Kampung Ladang, Kampung Keramat Lebai and Panchor. — Bernama