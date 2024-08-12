MELAKA, Aug 12 — The number of flood victims in Alor Gajah has risen to 360 people from 109 families as of 8am this morning, compared to 248 people from 48 families last night.

Melaka State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, Lt Col (PA) Kamarulsyah Muslim said that all affected victims are being housed in six temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in the district, national news agency Bernama reported today.

He mentioned that PPS Balai Raya Paya Lebar accommodates 61 victims from 13 families, while PPS Pertubuhan Kebajikan Islam Malaysia (Perkim) in Masjid Tanah is sheltering 13 victims from four families.

“At PPS Balai Raya Ayer Paabas, 13 victims from eight families are being housed, while PPS Sekolah Sungai Jernih has 15 victims from three families.

“The PPS at Sekolah Rendah Agama Jabatan Agama Islam Melaka Ar-Rasyidin is sheltering 163 victims from 59 families, and 95 victims from 22 families are being accommodated at Japerun Kuala Linggi,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the PPS at Balai Raya Kampung Ramuan China Besar was closed at 9pm last night.

He added that 21 areas in the district were affected by the disaster, including Kampung Paya Lebar, Kampung Ramuan China Besar, Kampung Bukit Apit, Kampung Ayer Limau, Kampung Sungai Jernih, Kampung Lekok, Kampung Paya Rumput, Kampung Lubok China, Taman Masjid Tanah Ria, Taman Bandar Baru Masjid Tanah, Kampung Rantau Panjang, and Kampung Brisu.

Other affected locations include Taman Awan Biru, Taman Seri Bayu 2 and 3, Taman Seri Aman, Kampung Belimbing Dalam, Kampung Solok Ayer Limau, Kampung Seri Jeram, Kampung Ladang, Kampung Keramat Lebai, and Panchor.