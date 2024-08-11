GEORGE TOWN, Aug 11 — The rainfall in the past few days is still not enough to raise the current storage of raw water in the state’s two main dams.

Based on the current reading recorded by the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) today, the effective capacity at the Itam Dam has decreased by 1.2 per cent to 30.0 per cent compared to 31.2 per cent recorded on Thursday.

As for the Teluk Bahang Dam, the effective capacity also decreased by 0.8 per cent, from 27.4 per cent on Thursday to 26.6 per cent today.

Meanwhile, the water capacity at another dam, the Mengkuang Dam, is at a normal level of 86.2 per cent.

On Tuesday, the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) in a statement said the current stock of raw water in Muda Dam, Kedah; Bukit Merah Dam in Perak and Teluk Bahang Dam in Penang are falling and are at dangerous levels with readings recorded as 7.44 per cent, 16.43 per cent and 28.20 per cent respectively, as of August 5.

Five more dams have their remaining stock of raw water at the warning level which is less than 59.99 per cent.

Citing the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), the agency said the five dams are Air Hitam Dam in Penang with 32.40 per cent, Malut Dam, Pedu Dam and Beris Dam in Kedah respectively recording 37per cent , 37.02 per cent and 53.39 percent and Timah Tasoh Dam in Perlis (38.49 per cent).

Previously, PBAPP appealed to the 593,255 registered domestic water users in the state to reduce water consumption by 10 per cent until September’s rainy season to avoid a water crisis.

PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk K. Pathmanathan said a 10 per cent reduction in domestic consumption would help PBAPP save 50 million litres per day (JLH).

PBAPP also activated a crisis management plan to minimise the impact of the issue of low rainfall and ensure that Penang has enough water until the rainy season in September arrives. — Bernama