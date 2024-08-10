TAMPIN, Aug 10 — The Department of Fisheries Malaysia (DOF) has lifted the ban on the harvesting and sale of shellfish including mussels in the waters of Port Dickson and Melaka following a drop in biotoxin to safe levels.

Agriculture and Food Security Deputy Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said as a result of laboratory monitoring and analysis, biotoxin readings showed a decrease to below 400 parts per billion (ppb) for the 15th sample.

“So fishing activities in the affected areas can continue as usual. Monitoring and sampling will still be carried out from time to time,” he told reporters after officiating the “Pesta Mengoca Komuniti Perikanan (myKP) at Kampung Sungai Jerneh Fish Estate, Gemencheh near here.

Also present were Tampin MP Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa and Fisheries director-general, Datuk Adnan Hussain.

Arthur said the public is advised to be vigilant and follow further announcements by the authorities to ensure food safety.

On April 4, DOF deputy director-general (management) Wan Aznan Abdullah was reported to have said that laboratory analysis at the Kuala Lumpur Fisheries Biosecurity Centre found that there was harmful algae that caused mussels in Port Dickson’s waters to be contaminated and unsafe to eat.

Meanwhile, Arthur said the state is the biggest contributor to the aquaculture sub-sector at 5,587.4 tonnes (90.78 per cent) of fish production with a value of RM73.8 million last year.

“This involves 431 registered aquaculture operators and the Tampin district contributed RM2.9 million to freshwater fish production,” he said. — Bernama