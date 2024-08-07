KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The guardian for Zahin Mateen, the younger brother of the late autistic boy Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, will be made known soon.

Selangor Social Welfare Department (JKM) director Azmir Kassim said that at the moment, Zahin was still under the department’s care, Malay news outlet Harian Metro reported today.

“He is still under JKM’s care. God-willing, his guardian will be known latest by next week,” he was quoted as saying.

Asked who would care for Zahin, Azmir said the matter had not been decided at the moment, adding that it will be decided after all review processes are completed and his office receives recommendations from the relevant officer on the issue.

Last year on December 6, the body of six-year-old Zayn Rayyan was found lying in a stream close to his home in Idaman Apartment, Damansara Damai in Petaling Jaya near here, after being reported missing the day before.

On June 13, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf were charged with neglecting their autistic child in the vicinity of PJU 10/1 Damansara Damai between 12pm on December 5 and 9.55pm on December 6, 2023.

The couple, aged 29, are accused of neglecting their six-year-old child in a manner that may have caused physical injury.

The offence is alleged to have occurred in the vicinity of PJU 10/1 Damansara Damai between 12pm on December 5 and 9.55pm on December 6, 2023.

The charge is made under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and read in conjunction with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.