PETALING JAYA, July 26 — The defence in the child neglect case of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, has requested to amend the deceased’s name in the charge sheet presented to his parents.

Lawyer Fahmi Abd Moin, representing Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf, informed Sessions Court Judge Syahliza Warnoh that the name Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin has been corrected to Zayn Rayyan bin Zaim Ikhwan.

“Referring to the charges presented by the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) on June 13, the child’s name was listed as Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin. However, we have received a birth certificate extract from the Selangor National Registration Department through the second accused (Ismanira) correcting the information in Zayn Rayyan’s birth registration.

“The correction was made on July 4, changing it to Zayn Rayyan bin Zaim Ikhwan. I would like to record that we are requesting to amend Zayn Rayyan’s name in the charges,” he said while submitting a copy of the new birth certificate to the court during today’s case mention.

DPP Nurul Qistini Qamarul Abrar confirmed that the prosecution has received a copy of the victim’s birth certificate and will review the document.

“Since this document was only submitted this morning, the prosecution will inform the parties if there are any amendments to the charges at a future date,” said Nurul Qistini, who is handling the case alongside DPP Anis Hakimah Ibrahim.

Judge Syahliza then directed the prosecution to verify the matter with the National Registration Department and said the decision regarding the amendment would be communicated during the case mention on September 18.

Also present at today’s proceedings as observers were lawyers from the Bar Council, Vivek Sukumaran and Jason Wee.

Meanwhile, Fahmi also informed the court that lawyer Mahmud Abdul Jumaat is no longer representing Ismanira in this case, following her termination of his legal services.

“I understand that Ismanira sent a letter to Messrs Emir Mahmud & Co on June 18 terminating their services. Consequently, our firm will now represent the couple,” he said.

On June 13, Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira, both aged 29, pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here to a charge of neglecting their six-year-old autistic son, which allegedly resulted in physical injury between midnight on December 5 and 9.55pm on December 6 around Jalan PJU Damansara Damai.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

On December 6 last year, the body of Zayn Rayyan was found lying in a stream near his home at Apartment Idaman Damansara Damai, after he was reported missing the previous day.

He is believed to have been murdered, as the autopsy revealed injuries to his neck and body consistent with self-defence wounds. — Bernama