KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — An unidentified individual was burned to death when the vehicle being driven by the person veered into a ditch and caught on fire on Jalan Teluk Intan, Kuala Bikam in Perak last night.

In a statement, the Perak Fire Department said that in the incident, a Honda City driven by an unidentified individual had driven into a ditch and caught fire.

It said the vehicle was 98 per cent burned, resulted in the death of the unidentified victim.

The Fire Department said it received a report on the incident at 10.35pm and dispatched an engine which arrived at the scene at 11.30pm. The fire was put out by 12.16am.

Twelve personnel from BBP Teluk Intan and BBP Bidor were involved in the operation.

The body of the charred victim was handed over to the police for further investigation, it said.