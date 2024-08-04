ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 4 — Johor police have confirmed a fatal accident involving a Toyota Vios that killed the driver and left the passenger seriously injured.

The accident occurred at approximately 1.45am this morning at the Persiaran Indah roundabout when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.



A fatal accident involving a Toyota Vios in Iskandar Puteri. — Picture via Facebook/polisdaerahiskandarputeri

Iskandar Puteri police chief M. Kumarasan said police have identified the deceased driver as a 24-year-old local man. He was thrown out from the car and suffered severe head injuries. The passenger also sustained serious injuries.The body of the victim has been transported to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for a post-mortem examination.The case is currently under investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.