ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 4 — Johor police have confirmed a fatal accident involving a Toyota Vios that killed the driver and left the passenger seriously injured.
The accident occurred at approximately 1.45am this morning at the Persiaran Indah roundabout when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.
The body of the victim has been transported to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
The case is currently under investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.