PUTRAJAYA, Aug 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the candidate to be the next Chief Secretary to the Government will be made known “very soon”, after attending the final staff gathering with incumbent Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Zuki’s contract will expire on August 10, ending the two-year extension he received upon reaching the mandatory retirement age in 2022.

“We will announce it very soon,” the prime minister told reporters here, today.

At the monthly Prime Minister’s Department gathering today, Anwar thanked Zuki for his dedication and commitment to the civil service.

The prime minister said that Zuki performed his duties without complaint, often going above the call of duty in his work despite not having been appointed by Anwar.

Anwar called Zuki a pillar of his administration, and described the latter as a dear friend.

“He provided very professional service,” Anwar said of Zuki, who assumed the position in 2019.