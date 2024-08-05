KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Any party that continues to raise issues about BlackRock should also cease using all services related to the world’s largest international asset management company, emphasised Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil yesterday.

The Unity Government spokesman labelled those persistently discussing BlackRock as hypocritical and accused them of manipulating perceptions.

“If you claim you want nothing to do with BlackRock, then stop using WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. Take Facebook as an example: PAS spends considerable amounts on ads there, thereby funding Meta, whose stance on Israel we know.

“This is very clear. So, for those discussing this BlackRock issue, I say, be honest and do what is right. If they are not brave, then ‘Don’t Walk the Talk,’” he told reporters at the ‘Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin’ rally today.

Last Thursday, PAS secretary Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan criticised the government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as dishonourable for continuing the proposed collaboration between Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad, Khazanah Nasional, and BlackRock Inc.

Regarding the rally, Fahmi stated that it was held to demonstrate solidarity from Malaysians, both those present in person and those participating online, all united in their call for a ceasefire and justice for the Palestinian people.

“Malaysians are profoundly moved and consistently remember our brothers and sisters in Palestine. I see tonight’s turnout as a clear sign of solidarity, showing our collective desire for justice, peace, and an end to oppression,” he said. — Bernama