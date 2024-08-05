KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof shared on Facebook today a heartfelt account of reuniting with his former primary school headmistress. He expressed his happiness at finally meeting Sister Ignatia Soon after many years, noting that it took several attempts to arrange the reunion.

The 30-minute meeting with Sister Ignatia took place at the Convent of Mary Immaculate Padungan near Saint Peter’s Catholic Church in Kuching.

He shared that Sister Ignatia, now 84 years old, used to be the headmistress of SK St Mary from 1968 to 1995 before retiring and taking up work at a church in Kuching.

Reflecting on the reunion, Fadillah said, “I truly appreciate the contributions of all my former headteachers and teachers. Thank you for all the guidance and knowledge you have imparted to me.”