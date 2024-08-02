SEPANG, Aug 2 — A teenager charged in the Sessions Court here today with trafficking 15.75 kilogrammes of methamphetamine may face the death sentence if found guilty.

Abang Danny Abang Azlan, 19, nodded after the charge was read out before Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman. However, no plea was recorded.

He was charged with trafficking the drug at 9.24pm last July 19 at the Level 2 Narcotics Investigation Division office, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2.

The charge, framed under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, is punishable by hanging to death or life imprisonment and shall be punished with at least 15 strokes of the cane if not sentenced to death.

The court set November 1 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Sabrina Zubairi appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Darren Ee represented the teenager. — Bernama