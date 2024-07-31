KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — All mosques under the supervision of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) have been instructed to organise absentee funeral prayers for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was reportedly killed today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said both departments have been asked to proceed with further actions upon receiving detailed information about the matter.

“Jawi director (Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail) is gathering more information regarding Ismail Haniyeh’s body. Insya Allah, we will perform the absentee funeral prayers soon,” he told Bernama via WhatsApp.

Hamas announced early Wednesday that Haniyeh, who was also its political bureau chief, was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting his residence in the Iranian capital, Tehran, according to international media reports.

Iranian state television also reported Haniyeh’s death, noting that an investigation into the assassination is underway and the results will be announced soon. — Bernama