PUTRAJAYA, July 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the new regulations for social media and internet messaging services will not curb freedom of speech in Malaysia.

Instead, he reaffirmed that it is to tackle the spread of crime and harmful information online.

“This country is a democratic country, freedom must be given to people to voice their views, whether they agree, criticise or oppose.

“Regarding this digital, cyber and social media issue, it is used, for example, to abuse others until some committed suicide. Some commit child sexual abuse,” he said in his speech when officiating the National Safety Month 2024 here.

“Is this justified? A scam that has reached RM2.5 billion. Many people are deceived using social media facilities.

“When we say we must block (such posts), it is said to restrict freedom. Is it freedom to cheat? Freedom to steal and cause others to kill themselves?” he asked.

On Saturday, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said social media and messaging services with at least eight million registered users in Malaysia will need to apply for a Class Application Service Licence under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588).

This new regulatory framework will take effect from August 1, with the licensing requirement enforced from January 1 next year.