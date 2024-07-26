KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Tun Michael Chen Wing Sum, a prominent MCA veteran and former party deputy president, died this afternoon at the age of 92.

His death was confirmed by his daughter to the Chinese daily Sin Chew Daily, as reported by The Star.

Chen was known for his dedication to law and politics, embodying values of simplicity and humility rooted in his modest background.

He started his working career as a journalist with a Chinese daily in Penang for over two years at the age of 24, sending money to his parents to help support his six siblings as he was the eldest.

“Before I took up law, I thought the best I could do was to become a teacher.

“But my interest changed when I went to law school, and there was nothing more I wanted to be than a good and decent lawyer,” he said.

He discovered his passion for law during his studies at Lincoln’s Inn in London in 1961, during which time he received a lucrative offer to become the MCA’s chief secretary. However, he chose instead to practise law, valuing professional integrity over high office.

Chen’s foray into politics eventually came at the urging of MCA president Tun Tan Siew Sin.

He contested the 1964 election in the challenging Damansara constituency and achieved an unexpected victory, marking the start of a distinguished political career.

Between his career in law and politics, Chen as housing, local government and new village minister from 1973 to 1979, served as Port Klang Authority chairman for 16 years and held director’s post in numerous private companies.

He served as a Member of Parliament from 1964 to 1986, a senator from 1997, and Senate president from 2000 to 2003.

Throughout his career, he remained committed to serving the community, even providing pro bono legal services.

Chen was conferred the title of ‘Tun’ on September 9, 2017, alongside Chief Justice Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif and former Cabinet member Datuk Seri S. Samy Vellu, in conjunction with then Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V’s birthday.

“For a layman like me, it is only with the help of God that I can get such a high honour,” he once remarked.