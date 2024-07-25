• Individuals and private customers do not require a TIN for Puspakom booking • NRIC is sufficient for booking purposes for individuals • TIN is equivalent to individual tax file number • Companies’ TIN is their company tax file number • Non-taxpayers can still use NRIC for Puspakom bookings

SHAH ALAM, July 25 — Puspakom has issued a statement to clarify the upcoming changes regarding the deployment of e-invoicing and the implementation of the Tax Identification Number (TIN).

It said effective August 1, 2024, e-invoicing will become a national requirement mandated by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

This initiative aims to streamline tax compliance processes across the country.

According to the statement the computerised vehicle inspection body emphasised that e-invoicing is not their policy but a nationwide initiative by IRB.

To assist customers with this transition, Puspakom will implement the TIN requirement starting July 25, 2024, before the official deadline to ensure a smooth transition.

“We understand the importance of compliance with national regulations, and we are committed to supporting our customers throughout this process. The early rollout at Puspakom will enable us to iron out any glitches that may occur,” said Mahmood Razak Bahman, CEO of Puspakom.

Mahmood assured customers that the implementation of e-invoicing and TIN would not cause delays or longer queues at Puspakom inspection centres.

“The process of collecting the TIN is seamlessly integrated into the online booking stage through the MyPuspakom website, rather than during the inspection itself. Customers only need to update their TIN details on MyPuspakom once, and future bookings will already be as it is right now,” he added.

The process of obtaining a TIN for those who require it can be completed online at www.mytax.hasil.gov.my, including for foreigners and individuals who are not registered taxpayers.