KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Puspakom announced today that starting July 25, customers must provide a Tax Identification Number (TIN) for all transactions via MyPuspakom and at its branches nationwide.

This requirement aligns with the Inland Revenue Board’s (IRB) implementation of the electronic invoicing (e-invoice) system.

“This step aims to streamline and enhance the national taxation system, promoting transparency in financial and tax matters,” Puspakom wrote in a statement.

Corporate customers must provide their TIN, company registration number, and Sales and Services Tax (SST) number, while individual customers need to provide their identity card number and TIN.

Puspakom advised all customers to ensure they have their TIN before making appointments at www.mypuspakom.com.my to facilitate efficient processing of transactions by Puspakom and IRB.

“The e-invoice system will not only address revenue leakage but also offer more accurate compliance risk assessments,” Puspakom added.

Customers can contact Puspakom’s customer service at 03-5101 7000 or follow Puspakom Sdn. Bhd. on Facebook for the latest information.